Sunday Puzzle: Cut From The Same Cloth

On-air challenge:Every answer today is the name of a fabric or clothing material. You name it from its anagram.

Example: CLEAN - N --> LACE

1. LIKES - E

2. ON LOW - N

3. NOTARY - T

4. MAIDEN - A

5. ANTICS - C

6. ARCHLY - H

7. RECIPE - I

8. CONTORT - R

9. CALDRON - L

10. REMATCHES - T

11. YOUR CROWD - W

Last week's challenge:Name a major U.S. city with a population of more than 100,000. It has a two-word name. The two words rhyme, respectively, with the first and last names of a famous singer. What city is it, and who's the singer?

Challenge answer: Sioux Falls (S.D.) --> Lou Raw

Winner: Nicole Johnston of Falls Church, Va.

This week's challenge: This challenge comes from listener James Matthews of Little Rock, Ark. To solve it, you might need to crack open an atlas. Take the names of two countries that share a border. Drop the second letter from the second country's name. The resulting string of letters, in order from left to right, will spell a regular, uncapitalized word. What is it?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you by Thursday,June 27,at 3 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.