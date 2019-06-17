Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR News & More

Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Locks Out Musicians As Contract Dispute Continues

By Tom Huizenga
Published June 17, 2019 at 10:27 AM EDT
Baltimore Symphony Orchestra musicians performing at the state capitol, in Annapolis, June 13, to urge Gov. Larry Hogan to release state funding for the financially strapped orchestra.
Baltimore Symphony Orchestra musicians performing at the state capitol, in Annapolis, June 13, to urge Gov. Larry Hogan to release state funding for the financially strapped orchestra.

Updatedon Jun. 17 at 11:41 a.m.

Baltimore Symphony Orchestra (BSO) musicians, carrying signs reading "Fair Play for World Class Musicians," have begun picketing in front of their artistic home, Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, as the orchestra's management has locked out its players.

"Due to the Baltimore Symphony's urgent need to address longstanding financial issues and change its business model, the BSO has made this extremely difficult decision," said Peter Kjome, the orchestra's CEO, in a statement on Sunday evening.

The decision comes after the orchestra cancelled its summer lineup of concerts in a surprise announcement on May 30, citing revenue losses of $16 million over the past decade. The board of directors, in that Sunday news release, said an agreement could not be reached with the union (Local 40-543) which represents the orchestra musicians.

BSO percussionist Brian Prechtl, co-chair of the BSO players, told The Baltimore Sun that management "has not really been up front about their intentions." The lock-out is "a union-busting move," he added.

Negotiations between the two sides have been ongoing since last September, when the musicians' contract expired and orchestra management proposed shortening the season from 52 weeks to 40 in order to reduce fiscal losses. Additionally, musicians would be paid for fewer weeks in summer and vacation would be cut from nine weeks to four. As a stop-gap, a four-month contract extension was put in place, which expired in January. The players have been performing without a contract since.

Just ahead of the sudden cancellation of the summer series, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan had approved over $3 million in state funding for the BSO. But when asked last week, Hogan said he was unlikely to release $1.6 million of that amount, saying the organization has already received millions from the state.

Prechtl said he's worried that key players of the orchestra will look for jobs elsewhere as a result of the potentially slimmed-down concert season, leaving the BSO to "a part-time regional orchestra."

As of Monday morning, a BSO spokesperson tells NPR that orchestra officials are "in the process of scheduling another bargaining session."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPRNPR News
Tom Huizenga
Tom Huizenga is a producer for NPR Music. He contributes a wide range of stories about classical music to NPR's news programs and is the classical music reviewer for All Things Considered. He appears regularly on NPR Music podcasts and founded NPR's classical music blog Deceptive Cadence in 2010.
See stories by Tom Huizenga
More Stories