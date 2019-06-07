Florida Men Fail At ATM Theft

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin with some Florida man for your Friday - Florida men, actually; two of them, who must have been feeling pretty clever. Video surveillance shows the two going into the boardwalk on Okaloosa Island. The would-be burglars were carrying a crowbar and a blow torch. They identified their target - an unwitting ATM. And I say would-be burglars because it didn't quite work out for them. Instead of scoring thousands of dollars out of that ATM, the two men ended up just welding the hinges shut.