Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Florida Men Fail At ATM Theft

Published June 7, 2019 at 5:29 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin with some Florida man for your Friday - Florida men, actually; two of them, who must have been feeling pretty clever. Video surveillance shows the two going into the boardwalk on Okaloosa Island. The would-be burglars were carrying a crowbar and a blow torch. They identified their target - an unwitting ATM. And I say would-be burglars because it didn't quite work out for them. Instead of scoring thousands of dollars out of that ATM, the two men ended up just welding the hinges shut. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories