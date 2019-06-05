Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Museum Visitor Unlocks Safe That Couldn't Be Cracked

Published June 5, 2019 at 6:53 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. For 40 years, a museum in the Canadian town of Vermillion had a mystery - a safe in the basement with a lock that no locksmith could crack. Last month, a museum visitor saw the safe. He put his ear up close, spun the dial and the door creaked open. Inside - well, just an old pad with restaurant orders and a pay slip from the 1970s. A museum tour guide told the CBC they'll probably just keep the safe door open from now on. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories