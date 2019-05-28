Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

The Makers Of Noah's Ark File Lawsuit Over Rain Damage

Published May 28, 2019 at 6:54 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. We're a little late to this story, but can you ever really be late to this story? The makers of Noah's Ark filed a lawsuit over rain damage. To be precise, operators of a replica Noah's Ark in Kentucky spent $1 million shoring up damage from a landslide blamed on rain. The operators sued insurance companies that paid only part of their claim. For those wondering, the operators of the giant boat say the ark itself was unaffected. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories