The Makers Of Noah's Ark File Lawsuit Over Rain Damage

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. We're a little late to this story, but can you ever really be late to this story? The makers of Noah's Ark filed a lawsuit over rain damage. To be precise, operators of a replica Noah's Ark in Kentucky spent $1 million shoring up damage from a landslide blamed on rain. The operators sued insurance companies that paid only part of their claim. For those wondering, the operators of the giant boat say the ark itself was unaffected.