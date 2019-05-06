Golfer In Ohio Celebrates After 2 Holes-In-1

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. It was a cold, windy morning at Sycamore Springs Golf Course in northwest Ohio. Dale Cohen (ph) got off the night shift to play a round. On the second hole, he did something he'd never done before. He hit a hole-in-one. A bit later, on the eighth hole, he hit another one - two holes-in-one in a round both with his 8-iron and a neon green ball. He told the Findlay Courier, I hit the lottery but didn't get paid. That's OK. I'll take it. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.