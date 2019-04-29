Socialists In Spain Win Election But Need Other Parties' Support To Govern

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Spain's governing socialist party won the country's elections on Sunday. They fell short of a majority, though, and will need the support of smaller parties to be able to govern. Despite this win, a far-right party has been voted into Parliament for the first time since the country became a democracy around 40 years ago. Lucia Benavides reports from Spain.

LUCIA BENAVIDES, BYLINE: Dozens of people are lining up at a voting station in the small Catalan town of Moia, about an hour-and-a-half from Barcelona. Polls have only been open two hours, but volunteer Teresa Terricabras (ph) says she's already seeing more people than in the 2016 elections.

TERESA TERRICABRAS: (Speaking Spanish).

BENAVIDES: "We're afraid of the right wing in Spain," she tells me.

Voter turnout was higher than usual this election at 75 percent. According to Spain's interior ministry, that's up 9 percentage points since the 2016 election. And while no political party won absolute majority, analysts say the socialists are likely to form a coalition government with smaller parties, including the far-left United We Can. Negotiations are expected to last weeks or months.

(SOUNDBITE OF RALLY)

PRIME MINISTER PEDRO SANCHEZ: (Speaking Spanish).

BENAVIDES: After results came in, socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told supporters that the future had won, and the past had lost. While the right-wing coalition government is now out of the picture, the far-right party Vox still won 24 seats. Vox leaders want to defund feminist organizations, build a wall to keep migrants out and suspend Catalonia's autonomy. Political analyst Tania Verge says their narratives have pushed other conservative parties more to the right.

TANIA VERGE: (Through interpreter) There's now a discourse resembling the conversation President Trump has created in the U.S. Right-leaning parties are competing with one another, giving these ideas more weight in the media.

BENAVIDES: Yet according to the Center for Sociological Research, Spaniards care less about Catalan independence and feminism and more about unemployment and political corruption. Seventy-eight-year-old Manuel Martinez Morales (ph), a retired mechanic who lives in the outskirts of Barcelona, says he worries about the future of young Spaniards.

MANUEL MARTINEZ MORALES: (Speaking Spanish).

BENAVIDES: "Today workers get paid what I did in 1983," he tells me. He blames right-wing politicians for Spain's economic crisis and says that's why he was voting for the socialist party. For NPR News, I'm Lucia Benavides in Barcelona.

