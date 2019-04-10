Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

2 Horror Film Trailers Detract From 'Peppa Pig: Festival Of Fun'

Published April 10, 2019 at 6:36 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Families in Ipswich, England, went to see a movie - "Peppa Pig: Festival Of Fun."

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "PEPPA PIG: FESTIVAL OF FUN")

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: (As character) Adorable, aren't they?

GREENE: Fun, right? Well, here's what happened when the lights went down.

(SOUNDBITE OF EXPLOSION)

GREENE: The theater played trailers for not one but two horror films - "Brightburn" and "Ma" - not family friendly. Kids were actually sobbing. The manager said the theater's investigating the mishap and, quote, "we do sincerely apologize." Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories