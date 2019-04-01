Bringing The World Home To You

Painting Of Jesus Disappears From Persian Gulf Museum

Published April 1, 2019 at 6:40 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Ever misplace your car keys? Well, then you understand the frustration of the Louvre Abu Dhabi. The Persian Gulf museum misplaced a painting worth $450 million - a painting of Jesus reputedly by Leonardo da Vinci. The New York Times reports the museum said it had the painting then canceled a showing. And staff don't know where the painting is. There is speculation it fell into the hands of Saudi Arabia's crown prince, but he's not talking. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
