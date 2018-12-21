Bringing The World Home To You

Residents In Toledo Decorate Weed For Christmas

Published December 21, 2018 at 7:13 AM EST

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. If there were a contest for best holiday spirit, I'd give the award to Toledo, Ohio. A couple weeks ago, a Toledo family saw an ugly 4-foot weed growing from a street corner. So they put a couple pieces of tinsel on it. Other people started adding ornaments and lights. Then others left presents, hats, blankets, food donations that'll go to needy people. The scraggly Toledo weed isn't such a bad little tree. It just needed a little love. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

