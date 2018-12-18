Bringing The World Home To You

Missouri Man Convicted Of Deer Poaching, Must Watch 'Bambi'

Published December 18, 2018 at 6:29 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. Limited deer hunting is commonly legal. The way a Missouri man did it was not. David Berry and others were convicted of deer poaching, killing hundreds of trophy bucks. Berry faces a prison sentence, and the Springfield News-Leader reports he also gets sensitivity training of a sort. The judge says that while in jail, he must watch the movie "Bambi" at least once per month, with the first viewing on or before December 23. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

