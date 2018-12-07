Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Note To Self: Vote Early, Especially If Your Name Is On The Ballot

Published December 7, 2018 at 6:44 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Cliff Farmer was running for city council in Hoxie, Ark. He fell one vote short of winning this week and tied. There'll be a tiebreaker next week - maybe a coin toss. Farmer could have avoided all of this with just one more vote - like maybe his own. The Jonesboro Sun reports he never voted because his plane landed too late on Tuesday. At least his wife had his back. She voted, so she's kind of the reason he has still got a chance. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories