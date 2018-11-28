Bringing The World Home To You

Santa Claus Causes Massive Traffic Jam In England

Published November 28, 2018 at 6:10 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. You don't hear this every day - Santa Claus caused a massive traffic jam in England. No, kids, not actual Santa. The real St. Nick would never be so careless. This was a giant inflatable Santa. We're talking, like, four times the size of most vehicles. It floated away from someone's house and fell across the road, causing, in the words of the BBC, a ho, ho, ho hold up. One person tweeted (reading) this is why Christmas shouldn't start in November - hashtag #humbug. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
