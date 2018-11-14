Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

A Texas Woman Throws A Divorce Party And Blows Up Her Dress

Published November 14, 2018 at 5:26 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. The end of something can be just as important in life as the beginning. So why not mark it that way? That's presumably what a Texas woman thought about her divorce. So Kimberly Stiteler decided to throw a party and burn her wedding dress. But just throwing it into a fire didn't feel big enough. So she embedded it with 20 pounds of explosives and shot it, causing a massive explosion. Stiteler said pulling the trigger was liberating. We all get closure in our own way. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories