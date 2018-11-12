Bringing The World Home To You

Chicago Bears Kicker Misses 4 Attempts, Hits The Uprights Each Time

Published November 12, 2018 at 6:20 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. The kicker for the Chicago Bears may have had a game for the history books yesterday. I say may because I don't think this stat is actually kept. Cody Parkey hit the upright four times on field goal and extra point tries. Parkey just looked puzzled. This was the analysis on Fox.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED ANNOUNCER: And that...

(SOUNDBITE OF METAL CLANGING, CHEERING)

UNIDENTIFIED ANNOUNCER: Boy, he can hit those uprights, can't he?

GREENE: I mean, should he be playing a game where the point is to hit a smaller target, like maybe pool? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

