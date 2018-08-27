Bringing The World Home To You

Officials In Southern California Arrest A Man For Stealing Lemons

Published August 27, 2018 at 6:48 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Rachel Martin. Officials in Southern California have arrested a man for stealing lemons. Not just a handful from the grocery store, which in and of itself would be sort of weird. No, this guy was found with about 800 pounds of stolen lemons in his car. Apparently the lemons were freshly picked from a local farm. He was charged with theft of agricultural products. Maybe he was trying to push all the kids in his neighborhood running lemonade stands out of business. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
