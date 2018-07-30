Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Famous For Traffic Jams, Mexico City Takes A Cue From 'La La Land'

Published July 30, 2018 at 6:30 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Noel King. You remember the opening scene of the movie "La La Land"? There's gridlock in Los Angeles, and people leap out of their cars singing and dancing. It's ridiculous, but it's kind of cool. Mexico City, also famous for its traffic jams, is taking a cue. A local theater company has reportedly been sending tutu-clad dancers to spin and twirl through the streets while cars are stuck at traffic lights. No reports of fed-up drivers joining them yet. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories