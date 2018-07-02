Bringing The World Home To You

In Minnesota, Motorist Drives 1,000 Feet On Newly Poured Concrete

Published July 2, 2018 at 6:44 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A colleague drove me in Indiana Friday. At a construction zone, she rolled past the barriers on fresh asphalt, chatting with the workers. Now, she knew what she was doing, but this turned out worse in Minnesota. Transportation officials released an image of tire tracks after a driver rolled on 1,000 feet of freshly poured concrete. It's like pressing your hand in fresh concrete, except police give you a ticket at the end. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
