Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will we find out is the least-common question Alexa gets asked? Negin Farsad.

NEGIN FARSAD: Will my parents ever respect my choices in life?

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Paula Poundstone.

PAULA POUNDSTONE: If I'm doing my own heart valve operation, can I use a cross-stitch?

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Tom Papa.

TOM PAPA: Does this mole look weird to you?

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

BILL KURTIS: And if any of that happens, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Paula Poundstone, Negin Farsad and Tom Papa. Thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week.

(APPLAUSE)

