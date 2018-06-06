Bringing The World Home To You

Tunisian Soccer Player Appears To Fake Injuries To Break Fast

Published June 6, 2018 at 5:11 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Soccer players are accused of dramatizing injuries all the time in order to draw penalties. The goalie for Tunisia's national soccer team had a different, more basic motive. He wanted his teammates to be able to take a water break. It's Ramadan so he and his teammates are fasting and really lethargic. So in a couple of recent games, Mouez Hassen appears to get injured right around sundown. It helped. The team came back from deficits both times and finished the games 2-2. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

