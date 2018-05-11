Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Man Is Accused Of Moving UPS Headquarters To His Apartment

Published May 11, 2018 at 6:38 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Postal workers in Chicago were doing their jobs. I mean, a change of address form came in, and corporate headquarters for UPS was now a tiny apartment. The CEO's credit cards were delivered there. So were sensitive documents. This went on, the Chicago Tribune reports, until the resident of the apartment tried to deposit checks for UPS in his account. The guy's facing charges for mail theft and fraud, so he may have to change his address now to prison. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories