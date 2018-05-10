Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Canadian Zoo Officials Take Berkley The Bear Out For Ice Cream

Published May 10, 2018 at 6:17 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Berkley the bear went out for ice cream. She lives at a zoo in the Canadian province of Alberta, and staff took her to the drive-through at Dairy Queen. The bear leaned out the driver's side window and licked the cone that a DQ employee was holding out for her. The photos were adorable, except to Alberta Fish and Wildlife. They have now given the zoo a citation for taking a bear off property without notifying local officials. That is not the sweetest ending to this story. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories