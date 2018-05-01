Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Trying To Merge Into Heavy Traffic? Try Rochambeau

Published May 1, 2018 at 6:59 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Marco Sanchez was in traffic in Houston. Another driver was trying, forever, to come into his lane. So Marco thought, how about a game of rock paper scissors?

(SOUNDBITE OF VIDEO)

MARCO SANCHEZ: Paper, rock, scissors - I'll let you in if you win.

GREENE: He posted video of him losing and letting the guy in.

(SOUNDBITE OF VIDEO)

SANCHEZ: Ah, go for it man (laughter).

GREENE: (Laughter) Funny except for the part about Houston having traffic so nasty drivers have time to play games out their windows. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories