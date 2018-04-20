Dog's Cancer Was Teddy Bears

Bringing The World Home To You

Published April 20, 2018 at 5:11 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene with the story of some relieved pet owners. A couple in England feared their St. Bernard Maisy had cancer. A scan showed a mass on her spleen and the vet went in to do surgery only to find not cancer but a mass of teddy bears. Apparently, Maisy stole the toys from the family's chihuahuas and ate them. Maisy's owners report that she has a lot more energy without stuffed animals lodged in her stomach. They tell the BBC she's got her youth back. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
