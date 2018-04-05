Viral Sensation: Yodeling Boy In Walmart

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

He goes by Walmart kid or yodeling boy.

(SOUNDBITE OF VIDEO)

MASON RAMSEY: (Yodeling) ...Sigh, oh, Lord. That last long...

GREENE: Real name - Mason Ramsey. He's 10. And video of him standing at a Walmart in Illinois in cowboy boots and a bow tie yodeling Hank Williams has gone viral. Naturally, the Internet did its thing, and there are now remixes.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG)

RAMSEY: (Yodeling) All I do is...

Someone tweeted that they'd rather listen to Mason than the hit band The Chainsmokers. The band tweeted, me, too, kid.