Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Viral Sensation: Yodeling Boy In Walmart

Published April 5, 2018 at 6:26 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

He goes by Walmart kid or yodeling boy.

(SOUNDBITE OF VIDEO)

MASON RAMSEY: (Yodeling) ...Sigh, oh, Lord. That last long...

GREENE: Real name - Mason Ramsey. He's 10. And video of him standing at a Walmart in Illinois in cowboy boots and a bow tie yodeling Hank Williams has gone viral. Naturally, the Internet did its thing, and there are now remixes.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG)

RAMSEY: (Yodeling) All I do is...

GREENE: Someone tweeted that they'd rather listen to Mason than the hit band The Chainsmokers. The band tweeted, me, too, kid. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories