Golfer Hurts Ankle Celebrating Hole-In-One At Masters

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. If you're the 32nd-ranked golfer in the world and you make a hole-in-one at the Masters, it's a big deal. That's what happened at the Par 3 Contest the other day. And Tony Finau was psyched. He started jumping up and down to celebrate. Then, his ankle buckled, and he collapsed on the green. Then, Finau put his hands on the protruding ankle and appeared to pop the thing back into place. The golfer says he'll be back on the green today, maybe opting for a simple fist pump next time he makes a good shot. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.