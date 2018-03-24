Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

In a minute, we're going to ask our panelists now that Cynthia Nixon has thrown her hat into the New York governor's race, who will be the next big HBO star to run for higher office?

Now, panel, who will be the next HBO star to run for office? Amy Dickinson.

AMY DICKINSON: Mr. Big. First, he's going to sleep with the whole state. Then he's not going to call them. And then they're going to love him anyway and fall for him. It's going to happen.

SAGAL: That was another "Sex And The City" reference, wasn't it?

(LAUGHTER)

DICKINSON: Yeah.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Rashawn Scott.

RASHAWN SCOTT: Elmo, the monster, because he truly is a community organizer.

SAGAL: And Adam Burke.

ADAM BURKE: Omar from "The Wire." His campaign ad will just be that weird whistling thing he does.

(WHISTLING)

BURKE: And you just crap your pants and vote for him.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of it happens, we'll ask you about it here on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks, also, to Amy Dickinson, Adam Burke and Rashawn Scott. Thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: We'll see you next week.

(APPLAUSE)

