You Can't Fall If There's No Gravity

Published March 23, 2018 at 5:01 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. We all have parts of our jobs that we don't especially enjoy. Andrew Feustel is an astronaut. He's been to space three times. Impressive, right? But Feustel recently confessed that there's one part of blasting off into space that he does not like.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

ANDREW FEUSTEL: I actually have a mild fear of heights.

KING: Feustel has learned to push through it. He says his fear goes away completely once he hits 250 miles above the Earth. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
