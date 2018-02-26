Dolce And Gabbana Uses Drones During 2018 Runway Show

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

All right. Milan Fashion Week wraps up soon. Designers there have been drawing inspiration from technology, things like cyborgs and computer-generated Instagram models. So it may have been not that much of a surprise when Dolce & Gabbana asked people to turn off their Wi-Fi on their phones in the runway show yesterday.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

After they got everyone to do this, the door opened. Kendrick Lamar and SZA's new song started playing, and the models set off down the runway.

(CHEERING)

MARTIN: And it was like any other fashion show except for one thing - the models weren't people.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "ALL THE STARS")

KENDRICK LAMAR: (Rapping) I don't even want your congratulations. I recognize your false confidence and calculated promises.

(SOUNDBITE OF BUZZING)

INSKEEP: All right, if you listen closely, there's a faint buzzing in the background - the sound of drones. Drones were the models. They were carrying Dolce & Gabbana's fall 2018 handbags.

MARTIN: So in case you're wondering, this isn't a story of models losing their jobs to automation. After their drone counterparts left the runway, human models got their chance. They showed off the rest of Dolce & Gabbana's collection. Maybe all the designers just after a little buzz...

INSKEEP: Ouch, ouch.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "ALL THE STARS")

SZA: (Singing) This may be the night that my dreams might let me know all the stars are closer, all the stars are closer, all the stars are closer. This may be the night that my dreams might let me know all the stars are closer, all the stars are closer, all the stars are closer.