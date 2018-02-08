Bringing The World Home To You

During A High-Speed Chase, Fort Worth Police Spot Ghostbusters

Published February 8, 2018 at 7:14 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Police in Fort Worth, Texas, posted a screenshot with the hashtag #whoyougonnacall (ph). While chasing another vehicle, they had spotted this SUV on the road with the "Ghostbusters" insignia. Turns out, it was some paranormal experts from Dallas. And I'm sorry, is this funny or should police be worried they have real-life Ghostbusters in town?

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "GHOSTBUSTERS")

DAN AYKROYD: (As Dr. Raymond Stantz) Cross the streams.

BILL MURRAY: (As Dr. Peter Venkman) You're going to endanger us. You're going to endanger our client, the nice lady who paid us in advance before she became a dog.

GREENE: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

