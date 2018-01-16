Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Banana Drama Gets Much Attention At Australian Open

Published January 16, 2018 at 6:53 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Now to the drama of this year's Australian Open over bananas - there was CoCo Vandeweghe, who was fined by a referee for refusing to take to the court before she had a chance to eat her banana. The best, though, is Denis Shapovalov. For whatever reason, he could not seem to peel a banana right during a break in his match. A video shows him getting exasperated, even throwing one of the bananas on the ground. Finally, one more go at it - and, yes, he gets the banana open, complete with an arm pump of victory. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories