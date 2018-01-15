Bringing The World Home To You

Trump Says 'I'm Not A Racist,' Following Reports He Used Vulgar Slur

Published January 15, 2018 at 1:06 PM EST

In remarks at his golf club in Florida on Sunday night, President Trump said Democrats don’t want to reach a deal on immigration, and he told reporters he’s “the least racist person you have ever interviewed.” Trump made those remarks days after he reportedly spoke in crude terms in a White House meeting about immigrants from Haiti, El Salvador and African countries.

NPR’s Scott Horsley (@HorsleyScott) joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to discuss the fallout.

