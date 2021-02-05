2017 Youth Reporting Listening Party

Youth Reporting Institute Listening Party

Youth Radio Reporters at the annual Summer Youth Reporting Institute pitch, report, write and produce radio news stories on assignment for broadcast on North Carolina Public Radio-WUNC. These young people tell stories about their community in their own voice.

Join WUNC for a listening party featuring stories produced by this summer’s youth reporters. Stories will be followed by a Q&A with our youth reporting team.

Featuring work by Emmanuel Tobe, Star Smith, Katherine Gan, Skylar Fisher, Anthony Howard, Loulou Batta and Endia Purdie.

Wednesday, August 9, 2017. Doors open at 6 p.m. Show begins at 7 p.m.

Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham, NC 27701