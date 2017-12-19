Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Marist College Releases Annual List Of Annoying Words

Published December 19, 2017 at 6:56 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Marist College released its annual poll of annoying words. People say which expressions they like least. One choice is literally - often used in ways that aren't literal, like my jaw literally hit the floor. No offense, but the phrase no offense but is unpopular. Fake news is, too. But the champion annoying expression, the New England Patriots of annoying words, having won the poll nine times in a row, is the simple shrug whatever. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories