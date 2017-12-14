Bringing The World Home To You

A Hippo For Christmas, At Last

Published December 14, 2017 at 5:18 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "I WANT A HIPPOPOTAMUS FOR CHRISTMAS")

GAYLA PEEVEY: (Singing) I want a hippopotamus for Christmas.

GREENE: Gayla Peevey, of Oklahoma, was 10 when she recorded this song in 1953. A local campaign granted her wish and delivered a hippo to the Oklahoma City Zoo. Six decades later, Gayla was on hand again as the zoo welcomed a new hippo.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "I WANT A HIPPOPOTAMUS FOR CHRISTMAS")

PEEVEY: (Singing) And hippopotamuses like me, too.

GREENE: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
