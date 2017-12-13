Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Fossils In New Zealand Reveal Penguins Used To Be Bigger

Published December 13, 2017 at 6:42 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with the march of the giant penguins. Fossils in New Zealand reveal penguins used to be bigger. The largest Emperor penguins today stand less than four feet. But a prehistoric penguin was 5-foot-10 when swimming and weighed 220 pounds. Pittsburgh hockey fan David Greene will appreciate this. The AP compared the giant penguin to the captain of the Pittsburgh Penguins. It was a little bit shorter but heavier than Sidney Crosby. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories