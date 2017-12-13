Bringing The World Home To You

2-Year-Old Twins Are Big Philadelphia Eagles Fans

Published December 13, 2017 at 6:05 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Not a great time for Philadelphia Eagles fans. You were dominating this season, but now you've lost your quarterback to injury. This may cheer you up. It's your fight song.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED GROUP: (Chanting) E-A-G-L-E-S, Eagles.

GREENE: Or, how about this? Two-year-old twins. Their parents heard them on the baby monitor singing in their cribs.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED TODDLERS: (Chanting) E-A-G-L-E-S, Eagles.

GREENE: With fans like that, Philly, you can't lose. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
