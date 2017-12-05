Bringing The World Home To You

Making Pizza In Space

Published December 5, 2017 at 5:17 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Do you ever stand at a pizzeria and watch the chefs toss the dough in the air and just wish you could be that cool? Yeah, me neither. But here's a secret - you can look like a total pro if you make pizza in space. Astronauts at the International Space Station sent down video of pizza night. They had the ingredients shipped to space, and without gravity, they made pizza tossing look like a slow game of Frisbee. The crew's calling themselves the IPDC - Intergalactic Pizza Devouring Squad. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
