Self-Driving Car Stops Automatically For Taco Truck

Published November 30, 2017 at 6:34 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Exciting moment in San Francisco. GM invited reporters to ride in their new self-driving cars. Previously, just employees had tested them. A Reuters journalist was driven through downtown with the car navigating around people and bikes and cars. But then it met its match, a taco truck. The car just stopped as construction workers bought lunch. People reacted as if this was a design flaw, but, call me crazy, the car was mimicking what I do driving, stop at a taco truck. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
