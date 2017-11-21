Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Wild Turkeys Invade Rural California Neighborhoods

Published November 21, 2017 at 6:42 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with news of turkeys that will survive Thanksgiving. Wild turkeys were introduced to California for hunting decades ago and have now invaded rural areas. The San Francisco Chronicle reports some neighborhoods embrace them, but they weigh 20 pounds, and they're tough. Some damage cars while pecking at their own reflections. It's like Alfred Hitchcock's "The Birds," but with turkeys. Groups of up to 30 move around, eating everything - Thanksgiving in reverse. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories