Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

LeBron James Films New York City Subway Ride

Published November 14, 2017 at 7:17 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. NBA star LeBron James was on the New York subway.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

LEBRON JAMES: On our way back from shootaround - decided to take a different transportation this time.

GREENE: He posted video of himself and the guy sitting next to him.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

JAMES: I don't know. This dude right here, he trippin'.

UNIDENTIFIED MAN: Can you not?

JAMES: (Laughter).

GREENE: The guy put his hand up and said, can you not? He told USA Today he was not in the mood to be filmed because he hadn't finished his coffee yet and because of the poor lighting. He also had no idea that was LeBron. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories