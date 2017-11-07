Bringing The World Home To You

James Comey Officially Joins Twitter. His Handle Is @Comey

Published November 7, 2017 at 5:51 AM EST

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Mary Louise Kelly with news that former FBI Director James Comey has come in from the cold. On Twitter, that is. His handle is @Comey. Now, he's no Twitter neophyte. Comey has been active under a pseudonym. Reinhold Niebuhr, the theologian about whom Comey wrote his undergrad thesis back at the College of William and Mary. In his first tweet as himself, Comey writes, quote, "grateful to Reinhold for the cover these last few years." It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
