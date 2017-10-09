New Jersey Beach Town Hosts Annual Zombie Walk

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with signs of life in the beach town of Asbury Park, N.J. - or, to be more precise, signs of undeath. Hundreds of people took part in the Jersey Shore's annual zombie walk. People wear costumes - at least we think it's people in costumes. The website promoting the walk said, get your best burial clothes together. The walkers included four undead Disney princesses and even an undead President Trump zombie throwing paper towels to the crowd. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.