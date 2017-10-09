Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

New Jersey Beach Town Hosts Annual Zombie Walk

Published October 9, 2017 at 7:10 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with signs of life in the beach town of Asbury Park, N.J. - or, to be more precise, signs of undeath. Hundreds of people took part in the Jersey Shore's annual zombie walk. People wear costumes - at least we think it's people in costumes. The website promoting the walk said, get your best burial clothes together. The walkers included four undead Disney princesses and even an undead President Trump zombie throwing paper towels to the crowd. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories