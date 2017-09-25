Bringing The World Home To You

Squirrel With Drive Interrupts Kent State-Louisville Football Game

Published September 25, 2017 at 6:34 AM EDT

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Mary Louise Kelly with college-football news of the rodent kind. The University of Louisville and Kent State were squaring off when a squirrel dropped onto the field and never looked back. He ran 40 yards, as James Bates of Fox Sports called the game.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "FOX SPORTS")

JAMES BATES: Hey, look at him go. Wes, he might do it. Oh, my goodness, buddy. Do it. Do it. Touchdown. Whoa.

KELLY: Yes, it was. In fact, that squirrel scored more points than Kent State. Final score, 42-3. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

