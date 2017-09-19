Swiss Toilets Mysteriously Stuffed With 500-Euro Bills

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Mary Louise Kelly. You may never think of dirty money in the same way after I tell you about the Swiss bank that found its toilet blocked by 500-euro banknotes. Geneva prosecutors are investigating. They say they're not so interested in the motive, but they do want to know where the deposits came from. It's not clear who'll get to keep the money or who would want it. It does give new meaning to the expression flush with cash. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.