Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Swiss Toilets Mysteriously Stuffed With 500-Euro Bills

Published September 19, 2017 at 6:55 AM EDT

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Mary Louise Kelly. You may never think of dirty money in the same way after I tell you about the Swiss bank that found its toilet blocked by 500-euro banknotes. Geneva prosecutors are investigating. They say they're not so interested in the motive, but they do want to know where the deposits came from. It's not clear who'll get to keep the money or who would want it. It does give new meaning to the expression flush with cash. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories