Actress Kristen Bell Visits Shelter For Irma Evacuees

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Mary Louise Kelly with news of a hurricane do-gooder. Actress Kristen Bell was in Orlando to shoot a movie when Hurricane Irma rolled in. So Bell rolled over to a middle school where families are sheltering and burst into the song she made famous in the movie "Frozen."

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

KRISTEN BELL: (Singing) For the first time in forever...

KELLY: Bell says she hoped it helped take people's minds off the storm. Seemed to work for the cop caught on camera, pirouetting behind her on stage. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.