Look! Up In The Sky! It's A Bird. It's A Plane. It's A Sandwich?

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. You know, I love this old Kingston Trio song.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "MTA")

KINGSTON TRIO: (Singing) Well, let me tell you of the story of a man named Charlie...

GREENE: It's about a guy stuck on the subway. His wife brings him lunch.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "MTA")

KINGSTON TRIO: (Singing) Through the open window, she hands Charlie a sandwich as the train comes rumbling through.

GREENE: Well, let me tell you of the story of a man named Mitchell Wirth. He posted video of his friend dropping off a Subway sandwich for him from a moving airplane. The caption? Thanks buddy, nice shot. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.