Fat Cats Get Rich Off Inheritance

Published August 24, 2017 at 5:02 AM EDT

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Ailsa Chang. Remember that movie "The Aristocats?" You know, a millionaire leaves her entire estate to all of her cats? Well...

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "EVERYBODY WANTS TO BE A CAT")

PHIL HARRIS: (Singing) Everybody's picking up on that feline beat.

CHANG: ...Apparently so. Two New York City cats, Troy and Tiger, were left $300,000 when their owner died. But really this is chump change. Remember hotel tycoon Leona Helmsley? Her little pooch had to figure out what to do with $12 million after she died. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
