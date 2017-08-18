Bringing The World Home To You

Not Yet This Swan's Swan Song

Published August 18, 2017 at 5:06 AM EDT

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Ailsa Chang. Here's to a possible second chance at love. After a black swan lost her partner last year, Bavarian officials worried she was glum and published a lonely hearts ad for her. It seems they got lucky because a nearby swan breeder saw the ad and offered up a companion. The new swan is only a year old, so its gender is unknown. But the widowed swan doesn't seem to care. They're reported to be happily swimming on the lake together. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
