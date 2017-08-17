Nokia Claims The Next Evolution Of The Selfie: Meet The Bothie

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Ailsa Chang. Decisions, decisions - do you snap a quick pick of that gorgeous sunset or show social media how cute you look with a selfie? Well, the Nokia 8 hopes to solve this dilemma. No more selfies. Shoot a both-ie (ph). That's right. Now you can brag to all your friends about the cool things you're doing and show them how great you look all in one image. So can the Nokia leap frog over the iPhone and the Samsung Galaxy and shed its brick phone reputation? Two for one - it's worth a shot. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.