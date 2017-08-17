Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Nokia Claims The Next Evolution Of The Selfie: Meet The Bothie

Published August 17, 2017 at 6:37 AM EDT

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Ailsa Chang. Decisions, decisions - do you snap a quick pick of that gorgeous sunset or show social media how cute you look with a selfie? Well, the Nokia 8 hopes to solve this dilemma. No more selfies. Shoot a both-ie (ph). That's right. Now you can brag to all your friends about the cool things you're doing and show them how great you look all in one image. So can the Nokia leap frog over the iPhone and the Samsung Galaxy and shed its brick phone reputation? Two for one - it's worth a shot. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories